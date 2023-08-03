Valaris Limited (VAL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Valaris Limited (VAL) is $94.82, which is $17.15 above the current market price. The public float for VAL is 69.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VAL on August 03, 2023 was 910.34K shares.

The stock of Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) has decreased by -1.26 when compared to last closing price of 75.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.03% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VAL’s Market Performance

Valaris Limited (VAL) has seen a -0.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 18.78% gain in the past month and a 31.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for VAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.56% for VAL’s stock, with a 14.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VAL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

VAL Trading at 16.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +16.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAL fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.22. In addition, Valaris Limited saw 10.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAL starting from OAK HILL ADVISORS LP, who sale 18,923 shares at the price of $71.65 back on Mar 09. After this action, OAK HILL ADVISORS LP now owns 8,966,016 shares of Valaris Limited, valued at $1,355,871 using the latest closing price.

OAK HILL ADVISORS LP, the 10% Owner of Valaris Limited, sale 258,879 shares at $71.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that OAK HILL ADVISORS LP is holding 8,984,939 shares at $18,548,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.95 for the present operating margin

+7.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valaris Limited stands at +11.01. The total capital return value is set at 2.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.27. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Valaris Limited (VAL), the company’s capital structure generated 42.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.96. Total debt to assets is 19.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Valaris Limited (VAL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.