Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp.’s (VHNA) Stock: A 0.86% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (VHNA) has gone up by 0.66% for the week, with a 1.80% rise in the past month and a 3.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.09% for VHNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for VHNA’s stock, with a 5.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: VHNA) Right Now?

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: VHNA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VHNA is 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for VHNA is 20.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VHNA on August 03, 2023 was 80.22K shares.

VHNA) stock’s latest price update

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: VHNA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.19relation to previous closing price of 10.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.66% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VHNA Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VHNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VHNA rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.66. In addition, Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. saw 4.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VHNA

Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (VHNA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.