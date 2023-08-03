Unisys Corporation (UIS) Stock Sees a-9.26 Decrease

In the past week, UIS stock has gone down by -11.29%, with a monthly gain of 25.27% and a quarterly surge of 12.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.95% for Unisys Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.87% for UIS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UIS is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Unisys Corporation (UIS) is $5.50, which is $0.73 above the current market price. The public float for UIS is 65.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On August 03, 2023, UIS’s average trading volume was 786.05K shares.

UIS) stock’s latest price update

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.26 compared to its previous closing price of 5.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that DWAC, Virgin Galactic, Exxon Mobil, DraftKings: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

UIS Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares surge +33.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIS fell by -9.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, Unisys Corporation saw -6.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIS starting from DESCH MATTHEW J, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $3.87 back on May 09. After this action, DESCH MATTHEW J now owns 50,000 shares of Unisys Corporation, valued at $193,250 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS LEE D, the Director of Unisys Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $4.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that ROBERTS LEE D is holding 132,586 shares at $87,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.28 for the present operating margin

+28.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unisys Corporation stands at -5.35. The total capital return value is set at 18.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.22. Equity return is now at value 272.20, with -10.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Unisys Corporation (UIS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.