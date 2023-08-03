Unilever PLC (UL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is above average at 14.84x. The 36-month beta value for UL is also noteworthy at 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UL is $56.99, which is $0.03 above than the current price. The public float for UL is 2.52B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume of UL on August 03, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

UL) stock’s latest price update

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.06 in relation to its previous close of 53.54. However, the company has experienced a -1.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UL’s Market Performance

Unilever PLC (UL) has seen a -1.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.32% gain in the past month and a -4.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.74% for UL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.00% for UL’s stock, with a 4.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UL Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.85%, as shares surge +2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.51. In addition, Unilever PLC saw 5.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+40.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unilever PLC stands at +12.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.49.

Based on Unilever PLC (UL), the company’s capital structure generated 149.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.92. Total debt to assets is 36.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Unilever PLC (UL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.