Understanding the 9.33% Volatility Levels of Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s (CMND) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has gone up by 6.87% for the week, with a -3.11% drop in the past month and a -16.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.33% for CMND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.78% for CMND stock, with a simple moving average of -82.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CMND is also noteworthy at -2.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CMND is 2.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. The average trading volume of CMND on August 03, 2023 was 488.10K shares.

CMND) stock’s latest price update

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND)’s stock price has increased by 6.82 compared to its previous closing price of 0.44. However, the company has seen a 6.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CMND Trading at -6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.94%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND rose by +6.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4438. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc. saw -85.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

The total capital return value is set at -510.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -571.69. Equity return is now at value -419.60, with -229.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.