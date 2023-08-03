Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) has seen a 4.20% increase in the past week, with a 5.29% gain in the past month, and a 8.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for TPB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.50% for TPB’s stock, with a 13.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE: TPB) Right Now?

Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE: TPB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) is $36.00, which is $3.25 above the current market price. The public float for TPB is 16.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPB on August 03, 2023 was 146.59K shares.

TPB) stock’s latest price update

Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE: TPB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.54 in relation to its previous close of 23.54. However, the company has experienced a 4.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPB stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TPB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPB in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $28 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

TPB Trading at 7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPB rose by +4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.29. In addition, Turning Point Brands Inc. saw 15.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPB starting from Glazek David Edward, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $20.92 back on May 15. After this action, Glazek David Edward now owns 68,973 shares of Turning Point Brands Inc., valued at $104,579 using the latest closing price.

Purdy Graham, the President and CEO of Turning Point Brands Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $20.78 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Purdy Graham is holding 174,812 shares at $20,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.19 for the present operating margin

+49.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turning Point Brands Inc. stands at +2.80. The total capital return value is set at 14.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB), the company’s capital structure generated 376.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.02. Total debt to assets is 73.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 373.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 55.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.