Trading Update: Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Stock Endures 6.09% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Cricut Inc. (CRCT) has seen a -9.02% decrease in the past week, with a -12.42% drop in the past month, and a 25.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.09% for CRCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.20% for CRCT’s stock, with a 16.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) Right Now?

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CRCT is at 0.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRCT is $7.00, which is -$4.0 below the current market price. The public float for CRCT is 49.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.25% of that float. The average trading volume for CRCT on August 03, 2023 was 426.95K shares.

CRCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) has decreased by -7.56 when compared to last closing price of 11.90.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRCT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CRCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRCT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $13 based on the research report published on March 09th of the previous year 2022.

CRCT Trading at -9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRCT fell by -9.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.48. In addition, Cricut Inc. saw 33.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRCT starting from Olsen Donald B., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $8.95 back on May 26. After this action, Olsen Donald B. now owns 622,904 shares of Cricut Inc., valued at $134,230 using the latest closing price.

Olsen Donald B., the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of Cricut Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $7.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Olsen Donald B. is holding 575,491 shares at $39,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.02 for the present operating margin

+39.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cricut Inc. stands at +6.84. The total capital return value is set at 11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.82. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cricut Inc. (CRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.80. Total debt to assets is 2.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cricut Inc. (CRCT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.