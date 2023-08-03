Titan International Inc. (TWI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI)’s stock price has dropped by -10.87 in relation to previous closing price of 12.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) Right Now?

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Titan International Inc. (TWI) is $22.00, which is $10.68 above the current market price. The public float for TWI is 59.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWI on August 03, 2023 was 387.47K shares.

TWI’s Market Performance

TWI stock saw an increase of -6.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.62% and a quarterly increase of 16.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for Titan International Inc. (TWI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.47% for TWI’s stock, with a -12.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TWI Trading at -1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWI fell by -8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.10. In addition, Titan International Inc. saw -26.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWI starting from TROYANOVICH MICHAEL G, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $15.10 back on Feb 10. After this action, TROYANOVICH MICHAEL G now owns 113,785 shares of Titan International Inc., valued at $604,080 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR MAURICE M JR, the Director of Titan International Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $15.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that TAYLOR MAURICE M JR is holding 592,968 shares at $3,087,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.49 for the present operating margin

+16.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan International Inc. stands at +8.13. The total capital return value is set at 26.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.64. Equity return is now at value 52.00, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Titan International Inc. (TWI), the company’s capital structure generated 119.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.35. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Titan International Inc. (TWI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.