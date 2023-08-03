ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TDUP is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TDUP is $3.81, which is $0.18 above than the current price. The public float for TDUP is 67.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.55% of that float. The average trading volume of TDUP on August 03, 2023 was 725.74K shares.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.40 in relation to its previous close of 3.38. However, the company has experienced a 11.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/17/22 that It’s National Thrift Shop Day. Here are 7 tips for scoring high-end clothes and more

TDUP’s Market Performance

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has seen a 11.69% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 45.20% gain in the past month and a 44.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.78% for TDUP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.91% for TDUP’s stock, with a 77.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2022.

TDUP Trading at 38.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares surge +44.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP rose by +11.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, ThredUp Inc. saw 177.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from Trinity TVL X, LLC, who sale 48,387 shares at the price of $3.48 back on Jul 28. After this action, Trinity TVL X, LLC now owns 0 shares of ThredUp Inc., valued at $168,387 using the latest closing price.

Nakache Patricia, the Director of ThredUp Inc., sale 48,387 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Nakache Patricia is holding 0 shares at $168,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.83 for the present operating margin

+61.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc. stands at -32.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.07. Equity return is now at value -62.10, with -29.00 for asset returns.

Based on ThredUp Inc. (TDUP), the company’s capital structure generated 60.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.72. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.