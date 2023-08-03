Teradata Corporation (TDC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) is 156.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TDC is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Teradata Corporation (TDC) is $56.00, which is -$3.65 below the current market price. The public float for TDC is 99.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. On August 03, 2023, TDC’s average trading volume was 932.26K shares.

TDC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) has plunged by -3.47 when compared to previous closing price of 57.41, but the company has seen a 0.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TDC’s Market Performance

Teradata Corporation (TDC) has seen a 0.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.18% gain in the past month and a 35.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for TDC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.19% for TDC stock, with a simple moving average of 37.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $63 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

TDC Trading at 7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.44. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw 64.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from Gianoni Michael P, who sale 29,053 shares at the price of $51.57 back on Jun 15. After this action, Gianoni Michael P now owns 38,107 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $1,498,292 using the latest closing price.

MCMILLAN STEPHEN, the President and CEO of Teradata Corporation, sale 12,500 shares at $49.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that MCMILLAN STEPHEN is holding 532,997 shares at $612,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.02 for the present operating margin

+60.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corporation stands at +1.84. The total capital return value is set at 13.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Teradata Corporation (TDC), the company’s capital structure generated 246.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.17. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Teradata Corporation (TDC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.