Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) by analysts is $3.83, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for SURF is 56.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. On August 03, 2023, the average trading volume of SURF was 735.35K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SURF) stock’s latest price update

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF)’s stock price has plunge by 14.74relation to previous closing price of 0.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SURF’s Market Performance

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) has seen a 9.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.32% gain in the past month and a 75.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.13% for SURF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.22% for SURF’s stock, with a 21.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SURF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SURF stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SURF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SURF in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $17 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

SURF Trading at 17.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURF rose by +7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9548. In addition, Surface Oncology Inc. saw 24.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SURF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-206.23 for the present operating margin

+87.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surface Oncology Inc. stands at -211.95. The total capital return value is set at -38.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.44. Equity return is now at value -87.80, with -53.20 for asset returns.

Based on Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF), the company’s capital structure generated 59.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.50. Total debt to assets is 35.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

The receivables turnover for the company is 62.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.