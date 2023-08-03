Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) has seen a -0.51% decrease in the past week, with a -19.42% drop in the past month, and a 29.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.58% for SMMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.40% for SMMT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SMMT is at -0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SMMT is $4.00, The public float for SMMT is 114.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.77% of that float. The average trading volume for SMMT on August 03, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

SMMT) stock’s latest price update

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT)’s stock price has dropped by -6.70 in relation to previous closing price of 2.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SMMT Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares sank -16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMMT fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.09. In addition, Summit Therapeutics Inc. saw -54.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMMT starting from Zanganeh Mahkam, who purchase 15,973,743 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Mar 08. After this action, Zanganeh Mahkam now owns 23,395,269 shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc., valued at $16,772,430 using the latest closing price.

Zanganeh Mahkam, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Summit Therapeutics Inc., purchase 7,553,301 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Zanganeh Mahkam is holding 9,884,095 shares at $7,930,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8330.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Summit Therapeutics Inc. stands at -6127.56. The total capital return value is set at -89.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.53. Equity return is now at value -539.50, with -205.00 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.58. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 303.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.