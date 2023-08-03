Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SKLZ is at 2.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SKLZ is $14.33, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for SKLZ is 14.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.62% of that float. The average trading volume for SKLZ on August 03, 2023 was 415.18K shares.

The stock of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) has decreased by -7.77 when compared to last closing price of 10.82.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SKLZ’s Market Performance

SKLZ’s stock has fallen by -11.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.39% and a quarterly drop of -14.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.36% for Skillz Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.83% for SKLZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $0.65 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

SKLZ Trading at -9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ fell by -12.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.61. In addition, Skillz Inc. saw -1.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Chessen Kevin, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Jun 05. After this action, Chessen Kevin now owns 50,000 shares of Skillz Inc., valued at $24,900 using the latest closing price.

Paradise Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Skillz Inc., purchase 157,344 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Paradise Andrew is holding 10,456,647 shares at $86,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKLZ

Equity return is now at value -88.80, with -45.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.