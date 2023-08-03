Should You Invest in The Timken Company (TKR) Now?

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TKR is at 1.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TKR is $98.70, which is $4.98 above the current market price. The public float for TKR is 64.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume for TKR on August 03, 2023 was 549.61K shares.

TKR) stock’s latest price update

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.58 compared to its previous closing price of 93.77. However, the company has seen a 0.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TKR’s Market Performance

TKR’s stock has risen by 0.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.26% and a quarterly rise of 18.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for The Timken Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.79% for TKR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TKR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TKR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $100 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2023.

TKR Trading at 6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKR rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.14. In addition, The Timken Company saw 29.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKR starting from Kyle Richard G, who sale 24,432 shares at the price of $74.64 back on May 23. After this action, Kyle Richard G now owns 383,082 shares of The Timken Company, valued at $1,823,642 using the latest closing price.

Kyle Richard G, the President and CEO of The Timken Company, sale 23,232 shares at $73.77 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Kyle Richard G is holding 383,082 shares at $1,713,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.56 for the present operating margin

+28.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Timken Company stands at +9.06. The total capital return value is set at 15.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.15. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Timken Company (TKR), the company’s capital structure generated 90.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.50. Total debt to assets is 35.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Timken Company (TKR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.