Should You Invest in FREYR Battery (FREY) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FREY is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FREY is $13.33, which is $5.16 above the current market price. The public float for FREY is 113.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.14% of that float. The average trading volume for FREY on August 03, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

FREY) stock’s latest price update

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.49 in relation to its previous close of 8.30. However, the company has experienced a -1.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/14/22 that This EV-Battery Stock Is Bucking the SPAC Crackup

FREY’s Market Performance

FREYR Battery (FREY) has experienced a -1.60% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.76% drop in the past month, and a 23.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.73% for FREY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.55% for FREY’s stock, with a -13.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

FREY Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -12.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.70. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

The total capital return value is set at -18.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.51. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on FREYR Battery (FREY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FREYR Battery (FREY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.