Should You Invest in Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Now?

and the 36-month beta value for AZPN is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 9 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for AZPN is $198.80, which is -$7.55 below the current market price. The public float for AZPN is 28.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.98% of that float. The average trading volume for AZPN on August 03, 2023 was 241.44K shares.

AZPN) stock’s latest price update

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN)’s stock price has increased by 9.69 compared to its previous closing price of 180.71. However, the company has seen a 14.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/21 that Marathon Digital, Occidental, Southwest: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

AZPN’s Market Performance

AZPN’s stock has risen by 14.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.83% and a quarterly rise of 14.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Aspen Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.38% for AZPN stock, with a simple moving average of -2.52% for the last 200 days.

AZPN Trading at 17.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +17.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZPN rose by +14.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.34. In addition, Aspen Technology Inc. saw -3.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZPN starting from Whelan, Jr. Robert M., who sale 3,114 shares at the price of $164.56 back on Jun 12. After this action, Whelan, Jr. Robert M. now owns 5,840 shares of Aspen Technology Inc., valued at $512,440 using the latest closing price.

Chawla Manish, the Chief Revenue Officer of Aspen Technology Inc., sale 1,293 shares at $214.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Chawla Manish is holding 13,859 shares at $277,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.27 for the present operating margin

+65.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Technology Inc. stands at -4.13. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.08. Total debt to assets is 2.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.