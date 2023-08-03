Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SCRM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SCRM) is 47.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SCRM is 0.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SCRM is 75.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On August 03, 2023, SCRM’s average trading volume was 251.00K shares.

SCRM) stock’s latest price update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SCRM)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.14 in comparison to its previous close of 10.35,

SCRM’s Market Performance

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SCRM) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.34% rise in the past month, and a 1.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.25% for SCRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.15% for SCRM’s stock, with a 2.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SCRM Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.18%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCRM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. saw 4.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCRM

The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SCRM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.