Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) by analysts is $22.14, which is $14.82 above the current market price. The public float for SRRK is 53.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.95% of that float. On August 03, 2023, the average trading volume of SRRK was 327.51K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SRRK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) has increased by 6.86 when compared to last closing price of 6.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SRRK’s Market Performance

SRRK’s stock has risen by 8.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.95% and a quarterly rise of 8.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.85% for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.38% for SRRK’s stock, with a -13.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRRK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SRRK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRRK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

SRRK Trading at 0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRK rose by +8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.06. In addition, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation saw -19.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRK starting from Invus Public Equities, L.P., who purchase 31,557 shares at the price of $6.43 back on Apr 28. After this action, Invus Public Equities, L.P. now owns 9,059,507 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, valued at $202,845 using the latest closing price.

Invus Public Equities, L.P., the 10% Owner of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, sale 1,094 shares at $9.48 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Invus Public Equities, L.P. is holding 9,027,950 shares at $10,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-404.81 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation stands at -405.21. Equity return is now at value -59.70, with -44.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.