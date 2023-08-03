Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPNS is 1.23.

The average price predicted by analysts for SPNS is $29.20, which is -$3.26 below the current price. The public float for SPNS is 28.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPNS on August 03, 2023 was 137.29K shares.

SPNS) stock’s latest price update

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS)’s stock price has increased by 6.25 compared to its previous closing price of 27.54. However, the company has seen a 10.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SPNS’s Market Performance

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) has experienced a 10.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.88% rise in the past month, and a 46.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for SPNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.78% for SPNS’s stock, with a 34.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPNS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SPNS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SPNS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $24 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

SPNS Trading at 11.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPNS rose by +10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.79. In addition, Sapiens International Corporation N.V. saw 58.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.01 for the present operating margin

+43.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sapiens International Corporation N.V. stands at +11.08. The total capital return value is set at 12.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.37. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS), the company’s capital structure generated 28.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.44. Total debt to assets is 17.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.