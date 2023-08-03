Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.54 in relation to previous closing price of 75.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/23/23 that A fix for gassy cows? Danone inks methane emissions pact that could shift dairy market

Is It Worth Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is above average at 22.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is $79.28, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for QSR is 306.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QSR on August 03, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

QSR’s Market Performance

QSR stock saw a decrease of -3.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.00% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.19% for QSR’s stock, with a 9.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $76 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2023.

QSR Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.47. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc. saw 14.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from Dunnigan Matthew, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $73.21 back on May 19. After this action, Dunnigan Matthew now owns 39,391 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc., valued at $3,294,450 using the latest closing price.

Siddiqui Sami A., the Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas of Restaurant Brands International Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $72.40 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Siddiqui Sami A. is holding 116,634 shares at $1,086,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.19 for the present operating margin

+55.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stands at +15.50. The total capital return value is set at 10.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 42.20, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), the company’s capital structure generated 577.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.25. Total debt to assets is 63.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 567.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.