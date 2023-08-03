Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) has increased by 2.01 when compared to last closing price of 167.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Postpandemic Hangover Spreads to New Group of Healthcare Companies

Is It Worth Investing in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) is 57.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RGEN is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is $196.38, which is $25.6 above the current market price. The public float for RGEN is 51.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.39% of that float. On August 03, 2023, RGEN’s average trading volume was 613.97K shares.

RGEN’s Market Performance

RGEN’s stock has seen a -3.15% decrease for the week, with a 20.03% rise in the past month and a 8.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for Repligen Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.43% for RGEN’s stock, with a 0.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGEN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RGEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RGEN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $185 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

RGEN Trading at 7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +22.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGEN fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.27. In addition, Repligen Corporation saw 0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGEN starting from Madaus Martin D, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $156.18 back on May 08. After this action, Madaus Martin D now owns 1,611 shares of Repligen Corporation, valued at $78,090 using the latest closing price.

Madaus Martin D, the Director of Repligen Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $159.19 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Madaus Martin D is holding 1,111 shares at $79,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.60 for the present operating margin

+53.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repligen Corporation stands at +23.20. The total capital return value is set at 9.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.55. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Repligen Corporation (RGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 22.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.