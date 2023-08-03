Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT)’s stock price has decreased by -5.03 compared to its previous closing price of 1.79. However, the company has seen a -5.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that Rent the Runway to Lay Off Nearly a Quarter of Employees. The Stock Plummets.

Is It Worth Investing in Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) by analysts is $5.50, which is $3.8 above the current market price. The public float for RENT is 59.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.56% of that float. On August 03, 2023, the average trading volume of RENT was 769.13K shares.

RENT’s Market Performance

The stock of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has seen a -5.56% decrease in the past week, with a -16.67% drop in the past month, and a -25.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.36% for RENT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.18% for RENT’s stock, with a -34.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENT Trading at -17.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares sank -14.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8370. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc. saw -44.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Donato Brian, who sale 36,908 shares at the price of $1.82 back on Jul 26. After this action, Donato Brian now owns 741,692 shares of Rent the Runway Inc., valued at $67,018 using the latest closing price.

Hyman Jennifer, the CEO & Chair of Rent the Runway Inc., sale 57,001 shares at $2.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Hyman Jennifer is holding 1,272,368 shares at $132,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.70 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent the Runway Inc. stands at -46.79. Equity return is now at value 471.30, with -35.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.