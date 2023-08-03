RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for RDHL is at 1.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RDHL is $40.00, The public float for RDHL is 5.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.30% of that float. The average trading volume for RDHL on August 03, 2023 was 204.25K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RDHL) stock’s latest price update

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RDHL’s Market Performance

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has experienced a -14.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.36% drop in the past month, and a -46.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.43% for RDHL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.26% for RDHL’s stock, with a -85.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDHL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDHL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RDHL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RDHL in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $22 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

RDHL Trading at -32.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.79%, as shares sank -6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDHL fell by -14.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4382. In addition, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. saw -79.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RDHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.33 for the present operating margin

+46.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stands at -115.97. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.