Real-Time Update: Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) has seen a -7.99% decrease in the past week, with a 29.18% gain in the past month, and a 56.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.85% for QUAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.32% for QUAD’s stock, with a 32.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QUAD is 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QUAD is $9.00, which is $3.82 above the current price. The public float for QUAD is 29.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QUAD on August 03, 2023 was 231.52K shares.

QUAD) stock’s latest price update

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.20 compared to its previous closing price of 5.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QUAD stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for QUAD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QUAD in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $9 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2023.

QUAD Trading at 23.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares surge +27.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUAD fell by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, Quad/Graphics Inc. saw 26.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUAD starting from Staniak Anthony, who purchase 17,403 shares at the price of $2.83 back on May 05. After this action, Staniak Anthony now owns 185,724 shares of Quad/Graphics Inc., valued at $49,282 using the latest closing price.

Quadracci Robert H, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Quad/Graphics Inc., purchase 8,750 shares at $2.80 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Quadracci Robert H is holding 57,003 shares at $24,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.12 for the present operating margin

+14.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quad/Graphics Inc. stands at +0.29. The total capital return value is set at 10.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.19. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD), the company’s capital structure generated 396.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.85. Total debt to assets is 40.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 344.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.