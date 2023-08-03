Real-Time Update: J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, JJSF stock has gone up by 8.40%, with a monthly gain of 11.98% and a quarterly surge of 12.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for J&J Snack Foods Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.07% for JJSF stock, with a simple moving average of 17.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) Right Now?

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) is $184.50, which is -$11.42 below the current market price. The public float for JJSF is 15.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JJSF on August 03, 2023 was 65.14K shares.

JJSF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) has increased by 3.94 when compared to last closing price of 170.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/22 that Citrix, Spotify, Knightscope, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of JJSF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JJSF stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for JJSF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JJSF in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $171 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2021.

JJSF Trading at 12.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JJSF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +12.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JJSF rose by +8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.49. In addition, J&J Snack Foods Corp. saw 18.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JJSF starting from Roshkoff Marjorie Shreiber, who sale 709 shares at the price of $144.15 back on Feb 27. After this action, Roshkoff Marjorie Shreiber now owns 71,334 shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp., valued at $102,202 using the latest closing price.

FACHNER DAN, the President & CEO of J&J Snack Foods Corp., sale 8,000 shares at $155.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that FACHNER DAN is holding 22,896 shares at $1,240,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JJSF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.77 for the present operating margin

+26.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for J&J Snack Foods Corp. stands at +3.42. The total capital return value is set at 7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.10. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF), the company’s capital structure generated 12.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.45. Total debt to assets is 8.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.