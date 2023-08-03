Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Stock Records 52.22% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) has gone down by -2.14% for the week, with a 11.31% rise in the past month and a 52.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.95% for QTWO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.75% for QTWO stock, with a simple moving average of 20.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) is $32.29, which is -$1.96 below the current market price. The public float for QTWO is 55.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QTWO on August 03, 2023 was 694.53K shares.

QTWO) stock’s latest price update

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO)’s stock price has plunge by -4.36relation to previous closing price of 35.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/04/22 that Q2 Holdings Puts Off Sale After Bids Come in Low

Analysts’ Opinion of QTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTWO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for QTWO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QTWO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $39 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2023.

QTWO Trading at 11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +12.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTWO fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.52. In addition, Q2 Holdings Inc. saw 27.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTWO starting from Seale R. H., who sale 22,300 shares at the price of $33.28 back on Jul 14. After this action, Seale R. H. now owns 470,954 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc., valued at $742,144 using the latest closing price.

Seale R. H., the Director of Q2 Holdings Inc., sale 271 shares at $28.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Seale R. H. is holding 335,094 shares at $7,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.98 for the present operating margin

+42.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Q2 Holdings Inc. stands at -19.27. The total capital return value is set at -7.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.42. Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 174.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.57. Total debt to assets is 54.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.