Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA)’s stock price has plunge by -0.98relation to previous closing price of 26.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) is above average at 203.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is $38.44, which is $11.64 above the current market price. The public float for PRVA is 103.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRVA on August 03, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

PRVA’s Market Performance

PRVA stock saw an increase of 1.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.52% and a quarterly increase of -1.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.87% for PRVA’s stock, with a 0.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $34 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

PRVA Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.48. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw 17.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Mehrotra Parth, who sale 31,744 shares at the price of $28.03 back on Jul 31. After this action, Mehrotra Parth now owns 153,974 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $889,784 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan William M, the Director of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 18,153 shares at $26.82 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Sullivan William M is holding 5,583,096 shares at $486,863 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41 for the present operating margin

+9.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc. stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.76. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.25. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.