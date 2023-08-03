Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for POWL is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for POWL is $71.00, which is -$38.54 below the current price. The public float for POWL is 9.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of POWL on August 03, 2023 was 93.19K shares.

Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL)’s stock price has soared by 39.57 in relation to previous closing price of 61.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 40.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

POWL’s Market Performance

Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) has experienced a 40.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.41% rise in the past month, and a 112.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for POWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.61% for POWL’s stock, with a 98.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

POWL Trading at 42.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 31.92% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +44.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWL rose by +40.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +297.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.14. In addition, Powell Industries Inc. saw 143.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POWL starting from WHITE JOHN DAVID, who sale 500 shares at the price of $58.23 back on May 24. After this action, WHITE JOHN DAVID now owns 19,700 shares of Powell Industries Inc., valued at $29,115 using the latest closing price.

WHITE JOHN DAVID, the Director of Powell Industries Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $49.05 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that WHITE JOHN DAVID is holding 20,200 shares at $73,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.30 for the present operating margin

+15.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powell Industries Inc. stands at +2.58. The total capital return value is set at 2.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.57. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Powell Industries Inc. (POWL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.78. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.