Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, PH stock has gone up by 3.08%, with a monthly gain of 3.80% and a quarterly surge of 24.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Parker-Hannifin Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.06% for PH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Right Now?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) by analysts is $426.31, which is $12.28 above the current market price. The public float for PH is 127.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On August 03, 2023, the average trading volume of PH was 809.13K shares.

PH) stock’s latest price update

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH)’s stock price has dropped by -2.00 in relation to previous closing price of 414.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $311 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

PH Trading at 8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PH rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $398.84. In addition, Parker-Hannifin Corporation saw 39.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PH starting from Sherrard Roger S, who sale 2,200 shares at the price of $367.91 back on Jun 13. After this action, Sherrard Roger S now owns 76,723 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, valued at $809,402 using the latest closing price.

Bowman William R, the VP & Pres.- Instrument. Grp. of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, sale 2,403 shares at $357.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Bowman William R is holding 11,152 shares at $859,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.75 for the present operating margin

+27.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stands at +8.29. The total capital return value is set at 15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.79. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), the company’s capital structure generated 131.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.76. Total debt to assets is 44.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.