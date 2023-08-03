PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.72 compared to its previous closing price of 7.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRFX is 0.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is $20.00, which is $23.43 above the current market price. The public float for PRFX is 1.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.76% of that float. On August 03, 2023, PRFX’s average trading volume was 1.30M shares.

PRFX’s Market Performance

PRFX stock saw an increase of -7.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.02% and a quarterly increase of 5.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 51.77% for PainReform Ltd. (PRFX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.48% for PRFX’s stock, with a 15.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRFX Trading at 8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 51.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.30%, as shares surge +15.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRFX fell by -7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.55. In addition, PainReform Ltd. saw 59.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PRFX

Equity return is now at value -77.50, with -70.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.