Navigating the Volatility of Jiayin Group Inc.’s (JFIN) Stock

In the past week, JFIN stock has gone down by -9.94%, with a monthly gain of 24.13% and a quarterly surge of 42.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.93% for Jiayin Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.27% for JFIN’s stock, with a 67.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Right Now?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is $80.30, The public float for JFIN is 26.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JFIN on August 03, 2023 was 217.78K shares.

JFIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) has decreased by -8.40 when compared to last closing price of 7.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JFIN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JFIN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $5.75 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2020.

JFIN Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +30.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFIN fell by -9.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +178.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.36. In addition, Jiayin Group Inc. saw 179.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.13 for the present operating margin

+82.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jiayin Group Inc. stands at +36.06. Equity return is now at value 134.60, with 47.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.