Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NNOX is at 1.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NNOX is $32.00, which is $20.63 above the current market price. The public float for NNOX is 44.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.10% of that float. The average trading volume for NNOX on August 03, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

NNOX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) has decreased by -6.03 when compared to last closing price of 12.10.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NNOX’s Market Performance

NNOX’s stock has fallen by -16.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.44% and a quarterly rise of 1.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.02% for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.10% for NNOX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNOX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NNOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NNOX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $21 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

NNOX Trading at -30.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -21.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX fell by -16.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.07. In addition, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. saw 54.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-831.04 for the present operating margin

-84.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stands at -1320.16. The total capital return value is set at -27.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.06. Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -37.00 for asset returns.

Based on Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 67.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.