Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MUR is 2.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MUR is $47.35, which is $5.06 above the current price. The public float for MUR is 147.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MUR on August 03, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

MUR) stock’s latest price update

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR)’s stock price has dropped by -2.77 in relation to previous closing price of 43.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

MUR’s Market Performance

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has experienced a -0.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.51% rise in the past month, and a 21.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for MUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.71% for MUR’s stock, with a 2.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MUR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MUR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MUR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $47 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

MUR Trading at 7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUR fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.90. In addition, Murphy Oil Corporation saw -2.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MUR starting from MIRELES THOMAS J, who sale 14,500 shares at the price of $35.14 back on May 18. After this action, MIRELES THOMAS J now owns 58,372 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation, valued at $509,472 using the latest closing price.

Utsch Louis W, the Vice President of Murphy Oil Corporation, sale 10,902 shares at $43.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Utsch Louis W is holding 9,504 shares at $474,237 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.41 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Murphy Oil Corporation stands at +22.92. The total capital return value is set at 23.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.94. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR), the company’s capital structure generated 55.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.81. Total debt to assets is 27.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.