Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) has increased by 8.91 when compared to last closing price of 38.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) Right Now?

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) is $40.50, which is -$1.08 below the current market price. The public float for MOD is 51.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOD on August 03, 2023 was 520.72K shares.

MOD’s Market Performance

The stock of Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has seen a 17.49% increase in the past week, with a 25.51% rise in the past month, and a 97.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for MOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.57% for MOD’s stock, with a 72.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOD stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MOD by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MOD in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $40 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

MOD Trading at 28.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +28.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD rose by +18.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +203.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.44. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Company saw 109.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOD starting from Moore Larry Oscar, who sale 17,742 shares at the price of $31.58 back on Jun 22. After this action, Moore Larry Oscar now owns 57,773 shares of Modine Manufacturing Company, valued at $560,278 using the latest closing price.

Patterson Christopher William, the Director of Modine Manufacturing Company, purchase 400 shares at $32.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Patterson Christopher William is holding 114,715 shares at $12,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+17.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Modine Manufacturing Company stands at +6.66. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.