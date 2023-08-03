MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of MeridianLink Inc. (NYSE: MLNK) has decreased by -23.82 when compared to last closing price of 22.33.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -23.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MeridianLink Inc. (NYSE: MLNK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MLNK is at 0.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MLNK is $19.00, which is $1.61 above the current market price. The public float for MLNK is 64.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.53% of that float. The average trading volume for MLNK on August 03, 2023 was 161.58K shares.

MLNK’s Market Performance

MLNK’s stock has seen a -23.58% decrease for the week, with a -17.79% drop in the past month and a 18.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for MeridianLink Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.05% for MLNK’s stock, with a 0.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MLNK Trading at -17.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -18.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLNK fell by -23.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.63. In addition, MeridianLink Inc. saw 23.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLNK starting from Maloof Chris, who sale 4,353 shares at the price of $20.49 back on Jun 20. After this action, Maloof Chris now owns 430,283 shares of MeridianLink Inc., valued at $89,184 using the latest closing price.

Maloof Chris, the President, Go To Market of MeridianLink Inc., sale 11,897 shares at $15.60 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Maloof Chris is holding 454,990 shares at $185,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.63 for the present operating margin

+50.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for MeridianLink Inc. stands at +0.45. The total capital return value is set at 3.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.13. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK), the company’s capital structure generated 74.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.58. Total debt to assets is 39.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.