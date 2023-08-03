MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) has seen a 11.90% increase in the past week, with a 4.95% gain in the past month, and a 2.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for MELI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.24% for MELI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) Right Now?

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 107.01x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MELI is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MELI is $1571.64, which is $244.33 above the current market price. The public float for MELI is 46.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.10% of that float. The average trading volume for MELI on August 03, 2023 was 521.34K shares.

MELI) stock’s latest price update

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI)’s stock price has soared by 12.39 in relation to previous closing price of 1164.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MELI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MELI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MELI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MELI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1350 based on the research report published on July 10th of the current year 2023.

MELI Trading at 8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MELI rose by +11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,184.12. In addition, MercadoLibre Inc. saw 54.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MELI starting from de la Serna Juan Martin, who sale 150 shares at the price of $1250.00 back on Mar 08. After this action, de la Serna Juan Martin now owns 200 shares of MercadoLibre Inc., valued at $187,500 using the latest closing price.

de la Serna Juan Martin, the Executive VP Corporate Affairs of MercadoLibre Inc., sale 150 shares at $1265.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that de la Serna Juan Martin is holding 350 shares at $189,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MELI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.01 for the present operating margin

+47.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for MercadoLibre Inc. stands at +4.57. The total capital return value is set at 15.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.59. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI), the company’s capital structure generated 322.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.35. Total debt to assets is 42.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.