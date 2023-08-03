MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has gone down by -12.75% for the week, with a -6.02% drop in the past month and a 33.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.06% for MAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.22% for MAX’s stock, with a -20.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) by analysts is $11.83, which is $2.93 above the current market price. The public float for MAX is 16.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.77% of that float. On August 03, 2023, the average trading volume of MAX was 361.50K shares.

MAX) stock’s latest price update

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.25 compared to its previous closing price of 9.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for MAX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MAX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

MAX Trading at -5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAX fell by -12.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.88. In addition, MediaAlpha Inc. saw -10.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAX starting from WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROU, who purchase 5,916,816 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jun 30. After this action, WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROU now owns 22,856,814 shares of MediaAlpha Inc., valued at $59,168,160 using the latest closing price.

Yi Steven, the of MediaAlpha Inc., sale 30,698 shares at $15.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Yi Steven is holding 1,036,553 shares at $482,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.10 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for MediaAlpha Inc. stands at -12.56. The total capital return value is set at -36.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.15. Equity return is now at value 988.00, with -27.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 2.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.