MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) has decreased by -0.65 when compared to last closing price of 122.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MTZ is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MTZ is $127.00, which is $5.71 above than the current price. The public float for MTZ is 62.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.28% of that float. The average trading volume of MTZ on August 03, 2023 was 679.70K shares.

MTZ’s Market Performance

MTZ stock saw an increase of 3.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.53% and a quarterly increase of 38.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for MasTec Inc. (MTZ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.06% for MTZ’s stock, with a 27.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTZ stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for MTZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTZ in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $113 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

MTZ Trading at 8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTZ rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.84. In addition, MasTec Inc. saw 42.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.11 for the present operating margin

+7.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for MasTec Inc. stands at +0.34. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.63. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on MasTec Inc. (MTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 128.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.22. Total debt to assets is 36.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In summary, MasTec Inc. (MTZ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.