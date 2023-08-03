Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) has gone up by 31.46% for the week, with a 88.97% rise in the past month and a -23.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.34% for LOCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 53.18% for LOCL’s stock, with a -62.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LOCL is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) is $3.25, which is $22.24 above the current market price. The public float for LOCL is 3.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% of that float. On August 03, 2023, LOCL’s average trading volume was 36.23K shares.

The stock of Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) has increased by 15.77 when compared to last closing price of 4.44.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 31.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOCL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LOCL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LOCL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2022.

LOCL Trading at 25.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.40%, as shares surge +87.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOCL rose by +31.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Local Bounti Corporation saw -71.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOCL starting from Nelson Mark Joseph, who sale 705 shares at the price of $3.07 back on Jul 13. After this action, Nelson Mark Joseph now owns 32,209 shares of Local Bounti Corporation, valued at $2,164 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Mark Joseph, the Director of Local Bounti Corporation, sale 1,294 shares at $4.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Nelson Mark Joseph is holding 11,677 shares at $5,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-462.80 for the present operating margin

-26.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Local Bounti Corporation stands at -570.36. Equity return is now at value -90.60, with -39.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.