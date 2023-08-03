Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) has gone down by -12.77% for the week, with a -7.94% drop in the past month and a 8.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.01% for LFUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.58% for LFUS’s stock, with a 4.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is 19.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LFUS is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) is $285.00, which is $26.74 above the current market price. The public float for LFUS is 24.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On August 03, 2023, LFUS’s average trading volume was 84.11K shares.

LFUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) has decreased by -12.42 when compared to last closing price of 302.01.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFUS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LFUS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LFUS in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $225 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

LFUS Trading at -6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFUS fell by -12.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $297.91. In addition, Littelfuse Inc. saw 20.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFUS starting from Gorski Jeffrey G, who sale 700 shares at the price of $270.15 back on Jun 15. After this action, Gorski Jeffrey G now owns 2,713 shares of Littelfuse Inc., valued at $189,105 using the latest closing price.

Nayar Deepak, the SVP & GM Electronics Business of Littelfuse Inc., sale 6,792 shares at $259.54 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Nayar Deepak is holding 4,264 shares at $1,762,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.32 for the present operating margin

+37.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Littelfuse Inc. stands at +14.85. The total capital return value is set at 17.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.21. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.43. Total debt to assets is 27.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.