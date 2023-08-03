Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is $20.59, which is $3.28 above the current market price. The public float for LSPD is 136.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSPD on August 03, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

LSPD) stock’s latest price update

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD)’s stock price has dropped by -5.97 in relation to previous closing price of 17.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LSPD’s Market Performance

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has experienced a -5.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.64% drop in the past month, and a 29.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for LSPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.97% for LSPD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSPD stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for LSPD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSPD in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $20 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

LSPD Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.39. In addition, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. saw 13.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.34 for the present operating margin

+29.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stands at -146.48. Equity return is now at value -36.60, with -34.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.