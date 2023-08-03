Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) by analysts is $19.25, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for DRS is 50.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.79% of that float. On August 03, 2023, the average trading volume of DRS was 696.73K shares.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS)’s stock price has plunge by 5.71relation to previous closing price of 16.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DRS’s Market Performance

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has seen a 2.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.23% decline in the past month and a 16.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for DRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.87% for DRS’s stock, with a 28.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for DRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $19 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

DRS Trading at 5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRS rose by +2.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.92. In addition, Leonardo DRS Inc. saw 36.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leonardo DRS Inc. stands at +15.04. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 11.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.