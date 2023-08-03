Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) is $122.38, which is $40.56 above the current market price. The public float for LNTH is 66.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNTH on August 03, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

LNTH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) has plunged by -2.13 when compared to previous closing price of 83.60, but the company has seen a -2.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LNTH’s Market Performance

LNTH’s stock has fallen by -2.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.33% and a quarterly drop of -1.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for Lantheus Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.01% for LNTH’s stock, with a 11.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $120 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

LNTH Trading at -6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.21. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 60.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Sabens Andrea, who sale 1,752 shares at the price of $90.87 back on Jul 19. After this action, Sabens Andrea now owns 59,767 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $159,209 using the latest closing price.

Blanchfield Paul, the President of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $97.93 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Blanchfield Paul is holding 92,743 shares at $146,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.58 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stands at +3.00. The total capital return value is set at 8.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.35. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH), the company’s capital structure generated 130.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.71. Total debt to assets is 44.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.