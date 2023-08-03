Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LAMR is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LAMR is $108.00, which is $21.92 above the current price. The public float for LAMR is 86.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAMR on August 03, 2023 was 406.66K shares.

LAMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) has plunged by -6.57 when compared to previous closing price of 96.41, but the company has seen a -6.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that 5 Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

LAMR’s Market Performance

LAMR’s stock has fallen by -6.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.13% and a quarterly drop of -11.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Lamar Advertising Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.70% for LAMR’s stock, with a -7.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAMR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LAMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAMR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $108 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2022.

LAMR Trading at -6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -8.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAMR fell by -7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.35. In addition, Lamar Advertising Company saw -4.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAMR starting from Johnson Jay LeCoryelle, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $95.63 back on Mar 20. After this action, Johnson Jay LeCoryelle now owns 20,000 shares of Lamar Advertising Company, valued at $573,792 using the latest closing price.

Fletcher Nancy, the Director of Lamar Advertising Company, purchase 200 shares at $105.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Fletcher Nancy is holding 3,887 shares at $21,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.67 for the present operating margin

+50.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamar Advertising Company stands at +21.59. The total capital return value is set at 10.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.45. Equity return is now at value 34.70, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR), the company’s capital structure generated 382.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.27. Total debt to assets is 70.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 344.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.