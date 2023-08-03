Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.19 in relation to its previous close of 715.90. However, the company has experienced a 6.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/20/22 that Buying on the Bad Chip News

Is It Worth Investing in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is 20.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LRCX is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is $694.45, which is -$22.49 below the current market price. The public float for LRCX is 133.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. On August 03, 2023, LRCX’s average trading volume was 1.33M shares.

LRCX’s Market Performance

LRCX stock saw an increase of 6.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.36% and a quarterly increase of 31.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.53% for LRCX stock, with a simple moving average of 33.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRCX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LRCX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LRCX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $725 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2023.

LRCX Trading at 8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRCX rose by +6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $652.79. In addition, Lam Research Corporation saw 63.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRCX starting from Vahedi Vahid, who sale 13,756 shares at the price of $717.46 back on Aug 01. After this action, Vahedi Vahid now owns 26,483 shares of Lam Research Corporation, valued at $9,869,437 using the latest closing price.

Corrreia Christina, the CVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Lam Research Corporation, sale 1,627 shares at $708.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Corrreia Christina is holding 6,109 shares at $1,153,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.38 for the present operating margin

+45.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lam Research Corporation stands at +25.88. Equity return is now at value 67.40, with 27.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.