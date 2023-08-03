Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, KD stock has gone down by -0.22%, with a monthly gain of 0.76% and a quarterly plunge of -5.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.54% for KD stock, with a simple moving average of 4.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KD is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) is $16.00, which is $2.99 above the current market price. The public float for KD is 202.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. On August 03, 2023, KD’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

KD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) has plunged by -1.55 when compared to previous closing price of 13.55, but the company has seen a -0.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/18/22 that IBM Second-Quarter Earnings Advance on 9% Sales Growth

Analysts’ Opinion of KD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for KD by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for KD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $22 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

KD Trading at 3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KD fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.15. In addition, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. saw 19.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KD starting from Keinan Elly, who purchase 23,800 shares at the price of $9.19 back on Nov 09. After this action, Keinan Elly now owns 651,309 shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc., valued at $218,812 using the latest closing price.

Schroeter Martin J, the Chief Executive Officer of Kyndryl Holdings Inc., purchase 109,000 shares at $9.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Schroeter Martin J is holding 1,191,833 shares at $1,055,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.27 for the present operating margin

+14.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stands at -8.07. Equity return is now at value -78.90, with -11.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.