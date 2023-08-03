KLA Corporation (KLAC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KLAC is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KLAC is $537.00, which is $21.9 above the current price. The public float for KLAC is 136.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KLAC on August 03, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KLAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) has plunged by -2.86 when compared to previous closing price of 514.28, but the company has seen a 9.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that KLA Stock Is a Buy in the Chip-Equipment Dip, Analysts Say

KLAC’s Market Performance

KLAC’s stock has risen by 9.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.04% and a quarterly rise of 32.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for KLA Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.29% for KLAC’s stock, with a 25.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KLAC Trading at 7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +6.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLAC rose by +9.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $476.05. In addition, KLA Corporation saw 32.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLAC starting from Lorig Brian, who sale 66 shares at the price of $475.30 back on Jul 05. After this action, Lorig Brian now owns 23,231 shares of KLA Corporation, valued at $31,370 using the latest closing price.

Lorig Brian, the Executive Vice President of KLA Corporation, sale 1,727 shares at $425.00 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Lorig Brian is holding 23,231 shares at $733,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.06 for the present operating margin

+59.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLA Corporation stands at +32.27. Equity return is now at value 161.10, with 26.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KLA Corporation (KLAC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.