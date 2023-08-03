Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.15 compared to its previous closing price of 60.87. However, the company has seen a -4.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/21 that Pandemic Trades Roar Back: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) by analysts is $77.75, which is $18.79 above the current market price. The public float for ITCI is 93.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. On August 03, 2023, the average trading volume of ITCI was 663.19K shares.

ITCI’s Market Performance

The stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has seen a -4.85% decrease in the past week, with a -7.13% drop in the past month, and a -6.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for ITCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.06% for ITCI’s stock, with a 7.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITCI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ITCI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITCI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $80 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

ITCI Trading at -5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI fell by -4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.85. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. saw 11.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from Durgam Suresh K., who sale 1,842 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Jul 17. After this action, Durgam Suresh K. now owns 21,262 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., valued at $119,730 using the latest closing price.

Hineline Lawrence J., the SVP of Finance CFO of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., sale 81,854 shares at $63.97 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Hineline Lawrence J. is holding 0 shares at $5,236,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-105.32 for the present operating margin

+91.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stands at -102.37. The total capital return value is set at -47.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.25. Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -29.70 for asset returns.

Based on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.96. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.