Intapp Inc. (INTA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) has dropped by -8.04 compared to previous close of 41.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intapp Inc. (INTA) is $48.33, which is $11.54 above the current market price. The public float for INTA is 60.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTA on August 03, 2023 was 522.90K shares.

INTA’s Market Performance

INTA’s stock has seen a -0.39% decrease for the week, with a -6.54% drop in the past month and a -0.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for Intapp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.12% for INTA’s stock, with a 9.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for INTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INTA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $55 based on the research report published on July 10th of the current year 2023.

INTA Trading at -9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTA fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.76. In addition, Intapp Inc. saw 51.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTA starting from Jampol Thad, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $40.14 back on Jul 10. After this action, Jampol Thad now owns 648,393 shares of Intapp Inc., valued at $602,157 using the latest closing price.

Coleman Donald F., the Chief Operating Officer of Intapp Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $40.57 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Coleman Donald F. is holding 555,410 shares at $608,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.84 for the present operating margin

+61.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intapp Inc. stands at -36.64. The total capital return value is set at -37.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.48. Equity return is now at value -31.10, with -15.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intapp Inc. (INTA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.