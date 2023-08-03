IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) has seen a 25.94% increase in the past week, with a 9.15% gain in the past month, and a 48.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.25% for IMCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.18% for IMCC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IMCC is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IMCC is $1.11, The public float for IMCC is 5.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume for IMCC on August 03, 2023 was 57.54K shares.

IMCC) stock’s latest price update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC)’s stock price has soared by 12.09 in relation to previous closing price of 0.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 25.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMCC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for IMCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMCC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on October 05th of the previous year 2021.

IMCC Trading at 3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.86%, as shares surge +9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMCC rose by +25.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8956. In addition, IM Cannabis Corp. saw 3.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.02 for the present operating margin

+17.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for IM Cannabis Corp. stands at -41.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.